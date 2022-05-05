Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.1% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $30,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,881 shares of company stock worth $7,637,522 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $12.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $550.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,727. The company has a market capitalization of $215.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.72 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $565.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $596.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.