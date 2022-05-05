MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.MasTec also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.22-4.47 EPS.

Shares of MTZ stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.44. The stock had a trading volume of 926,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,777. MasTec has a 12-month low of $70.72 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,481,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,876,000 after buying an additional 265,159 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in MasTec by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 894,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,568,000 after buying an additional 230,953 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

