Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $17,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 210,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Match Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $83.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.08 and its 200-day moving average is $119.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.28 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.06.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

