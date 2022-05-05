Matson Money. Inc. Has $173.63 Million Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Matson Money. Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,348,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,435 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Matson Money. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Matson Money. Inc. owned approximately 1.63% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $173,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 462.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $119.09. 1,786,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,923. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $118.79 and a 12 month high of $132.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

