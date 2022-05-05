MAX Exchange Token Market Capitalization Achieves $1.25 Million (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 5th. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 1% against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $35,244.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,425.63 or 1.00122433 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00048813 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00240009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00099327 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00142221 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.02 or 0.00285917 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00009890 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004321 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

