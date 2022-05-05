Maxim Group Raises Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Price Target to $80.00

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Maxim Group from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cutera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,272. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63. Cutera has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 892.84 and a beta of 1.79.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). Cutera had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $65.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Cutera’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cutera will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 2,453 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Cutera by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cutera by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cutera by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cutera by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,983 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

