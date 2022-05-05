Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) was down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.01. Approximately 472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 44,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.21.
About Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA)
