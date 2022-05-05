Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Jennifer Newstead Sells 622 Shares

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total transaction of $61,587.90.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $100,293.20.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $104,739.04.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.24, for a total transaction of $107,690.24.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total transaction of $162,332.16.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $62,927.70.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $66,735.90.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $101,121.44.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $15.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.28. 41,104,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,452,520. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

