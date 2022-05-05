Metaverse ETP Trading 12% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $0.0766 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $6.13 million and approximately $10,654.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000784 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,120,672 coins and its circulating supply is 80,120,574 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

