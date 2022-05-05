MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 53.56%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MTG stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,966. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTG. Barclays raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,051,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,696,000 after buying an additional 1,456,019 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 912,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,157,000 after buying an additional 556,612 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 120,526 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

