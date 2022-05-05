MIB Coin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $200.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded 137% higher against the dollar. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $434,436.93 and approximately $200.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00062150 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00010650 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 435,291,512 coins and its circulating supply is 157,989,584 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.