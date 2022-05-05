Michelle Draper Sells 50 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michelle Draper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total transaction of $162,363.02.

SVB Financial Group stock traded down $24.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $513.37. The stock had a trading volume of 558,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,987. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $479.10 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $538.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $631.73.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $2.34. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 34.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $767.00 to $674.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $746.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

