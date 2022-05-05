Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of MPB stock opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04. Mid Penn Bancorp has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $424.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 20.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director John E. Noone acquired 1,000 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.68 per share, with a total value of $28,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 1,643 shares of company stock worth $46,106 in the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 140.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

