Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Midland States Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MSBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of MSBI stock opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.04.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 6,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $196,805.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 189.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $4,934,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

