Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $125.00

Shares of Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 128 ($1.60), with a volume of 2420 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.62).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of £128.14 million and a P/E ratio of 100.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 132.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 149.80.
Mind Gym Company Profile (LON:MIND)
Recommended Stories
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Mind Gym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Gym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.