Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $125.00

Shares of Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 128 ($1.60), with a volume of 2420 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.62).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of £128.14 million and a P/E ratio of 100.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 132.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 149.80.

Get Mind Gym alerts:

Mind Gym Company Profile (LON:MIND)

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioral science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management; management development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; onboarding; personal effectiveness; reorganization; respect; customer experience; change; and ethics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Gym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Gym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.