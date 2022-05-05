Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NERV traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.51. 89,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,637. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.13. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $3.54.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

NERV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 43,034 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 19,977 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.