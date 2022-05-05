Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NERV traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.51. 89,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,637. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.13. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $3.54.
NERV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
