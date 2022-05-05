Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Trading Down 3.8%

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.31). 34,768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 364,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 12.72 and a quick ratio of 12.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.59 million and a P/E ratio of -6.34.

About Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI)

Mirriad Advertising plc, a video technology company, provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies. It inserts products, signage formats, or videos into content. It serves customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Singapore, and India.

