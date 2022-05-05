Mirrored Netflix Price Hits $249.52 on Major Exchanges (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $6.41 million and approximately $360,179.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $249.52 or 0.00631124 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.76 or 0.00216926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00040436 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.00436966 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72,233.53 or 1.82703939 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 25,702 coins. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

