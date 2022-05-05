Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Down 2.3% This Week

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $7.80 million and approximately $115,872.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for approximately $97.73 or 0.00264985 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00219466 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.72 or 0.00468317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00039197 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,617.84 or 1.94187345 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 79,781 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

