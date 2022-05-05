Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 688,538 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,207 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $15,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 39.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 125,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

RF stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

