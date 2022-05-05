Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $13.61 Million Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $13,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,692,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,907,000 after purchasing an additional 408,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,262,000 after acquiring an additional 96,378 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth $298,491,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,952,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,247,000 after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J stock opened at $142.43 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on J shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.22.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

