Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of FactSet Research Systems worth $16,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 18,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FDS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.20.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total value of $740,337.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,398.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.37, for a total value of $1,010,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,627.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,272,402 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS opened at $399.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.55 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $422.92 and a 200 day moving average of $436.37.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

About FactSet Research Systems (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

