Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Garmin worth $14,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Garmin by 74.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Garmin by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Garmin by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $114.20 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $106.66 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

GRMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

