Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 26,954 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,709 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,954 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $15,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TD opened at $74.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $133.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.11.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

