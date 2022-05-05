Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 507 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $15,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after buying an additional 76,061 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 87,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $2,435,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total value of $5,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,330.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,624 shares of company stock worth $57,830,270 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP opened at $95.67 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $83.42 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

HZNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

