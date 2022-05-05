Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $14,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,955,000 after acquiring an additional 29,718 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,061,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU stock opened at $88.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.92. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOCU. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.12.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,010. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

