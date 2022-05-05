Mizuho Cuts Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Price Target to $400.00

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TCEHY. Investec lowered Tencent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tencent from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Tencent from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.44.

TCEHY stock opened at $47.90 on Monday. Tencent has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.77. The firm has a market cap of $460.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

