Mizuho Lowers Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target to $35.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Mizuho from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BYND. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.32.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 8.60. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $160.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $62.72.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.54). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $218,073.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,460 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

