Mizuho Trims Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Target Price to $14.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.83.

HOOD stock opened at $10.90 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.99.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.17). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.12% and a negative return on equity of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 115,026 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,166,363.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,262,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,796,811.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 115,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,166,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,671 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

