Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.42 EPS

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $2.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $13.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.90. The stock had a trading volume of 175,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,323,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. Moderna has a 1 year low of $122.01 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.12. The firm has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.71.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total value of $1,419,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,622,532 shares in the company, valued at $230,285,966.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total transaction of $308,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,054 shares of company stock worth $31,654,684. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 434.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 134,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,825,000 after buying an additional 109,460 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 96,966 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

