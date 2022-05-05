MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Bought by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in MongoDB by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in MongoDB by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 167,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,549,000 after buying an additional 16,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in MongoDB by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,378,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.72.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total value of $13,933,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,167 shares of company stock worth $61,541,211. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB traded down $44.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $315.93. 1,820,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,515. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

