Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Clorox by 12.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,317,000 after acquiring an additional 216,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Clorox by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,369,000 after buying an additional 30,655 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 21.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,155,000 after acquiring an additional 225,100 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,281,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,512,000 after acquiring an additional 201,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Clorox by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $149.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.55. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.02 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 94.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.75%.

About Clorox (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.