Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $522,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3,888.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $78.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.41. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $72.58 and a 52-week high of $141.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

