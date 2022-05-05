Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $700,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

NYSE OTIS opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $71.07 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day moving average is $80.67.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

