Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Shares of XEL opened at $73.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.05.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.22%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.