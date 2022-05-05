Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of PM stock opened at $100.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.44. The stock has a market cap of $155.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

