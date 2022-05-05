Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 13,659 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,659 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,798,000 after purchasing an additional 25,168 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $591,000. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $131.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.04 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.05.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

