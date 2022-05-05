Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,553 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,810,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,885,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,670 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,783,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 148.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,661,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,078 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RF opened at $22.05 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

