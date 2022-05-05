Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morgan Advanced Materials plc provides ceramic materials. It engaged in design and manufacture components for use in ultrasonic Accoustic Doppler Current Profilers technologies for oceanographic, waterway and waste water usage. Morgan Advanced Materials plc is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Advanced Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

OTCMKTS MCRUF opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. Morgan Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $5.48.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

