MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

MRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MRC Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

MRC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.31. 1,024,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 2.03. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.07 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MRC Global will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MRC Global by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in MRC Global by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in MRC Global by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

