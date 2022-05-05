Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Mullen Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Mullen Group stock opened at C$12.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$11.00 and a 52-week high of C$14.48.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$441.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$423.40 million. Research analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MTL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.90.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

