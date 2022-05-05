MyBit Hits 1-Day Volume of $181.00 (MYB)

MyBit (MYB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One MyBit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MyBit has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. MyBit has a total market cap of $76,045.90 and $181.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00030035 BTC.

MyBit Coin Profile

MyBit (MYB) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 coins and its circulating supply is 157,187,027 coins. The official website for MyBit is mybit.io . MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp . The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyBit is an Ethereum-based company that provides critical infrastructure for the next generation of wealth management applications. It is comprised of the MyBit Network, MyBit Whitelabel Software Development Kit (MyBit SDK), and Decentralised Development Fund (DDF). These resources enable the rapid building, testing, and deployment of wealth management applications on the Ethereum Blockchain. MyBit makes it simple for anyone to design, test, develop, and maintain decentralised wealth management applications on Ethereum. “

MyBit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyBit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyBit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyBit using one of the exchanges listed above.

