Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $12,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 34.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,759,245. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NDAQ traded down $4.36 on Thursday, reaching $155.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,778. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.34 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.08 and its 200 day moving average is $187.63.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.99%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.17.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

