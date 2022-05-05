National Bankshares Boosts ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$46.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ATCO to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.39.

Shares of TSE ACO.X opened at C$45.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.36. ATCO has a 52-week low of C$40.00 and a 52-week high of C$46.31. The firm has a market cap of C$5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

