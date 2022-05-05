National Bankshares Cuts Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$38.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HCG. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.43.

Shares of TSE HCG traded down C$1.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 254,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,838. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.86. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$27.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.92.

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$134.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$137.00 million. Research analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 6.1300006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan Roy Hibben bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$37.55 per share, with a total value of C$75,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$630,840.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

