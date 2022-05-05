National Bankshares Raises Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$122.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$112.50.

TSE L traded up C$0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$112.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of C$37.64 billion and a PE ratio of 20.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$112.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$103.41. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$69.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$119.58.

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.63 billion. Analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 6.8699994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 23,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.81, for a total transaction of C$2,415,107.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,228,174.70. Also, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.61, for a total value of C$1,106,098.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,318,294. Insiders sold 94,896 shares of company stock worth $9,562,160 in the last 90 days.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

