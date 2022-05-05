National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FIZZ traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.59. 261,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.87. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $64.67.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $258.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.06 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 46.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that National Beverage will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 2,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 25.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

