National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.87

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.87 and last traded at $33.87, with a volume of 133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.55.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.57.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 47.12% and a net margin of 25.32%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. National Research’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $100,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,659 shares of company stock valued at $512,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in National Research during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in National Research by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in National Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in National Research during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Research in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Research (NASDAQ:NRC)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

