Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.55.

GASNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €22.70 ($23.89) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Naturgy Energy Group from €24.70 ($26.00) to €26.40 ($27.79) in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

Shares of GASNY stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.99. 11,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,179. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.