NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Price Target Increased to GBX 330 by Analysts at Barclays

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 320 ($4.00) to GBX 330 ($4.12) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.81) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NatWest Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NatWest Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.87) to GBX 300 ($3.75) in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Investec downgraded NatWest Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $272.34.

NYSE NWG opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). NatWest Group had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at $297,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 126.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 268,111 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 64.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,439 shares during the period. 0.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

